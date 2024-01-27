Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$325.00 and last traded at C$325.00. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$310.00.

Senvest Capital Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$802.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$310.05.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($27.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of C$34.41 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$312.37, for a total value of C$31,237.00. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

