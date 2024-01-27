Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $148.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

