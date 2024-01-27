ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

