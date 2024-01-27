SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.34

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 87090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.89 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SFL by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

