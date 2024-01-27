Shell (LON:SHEL) Trading Up 1.6%

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,440.39 ($31.01) and last traded at GBX 2,429.50 ($30.87). Approximately 18,070,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,810,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,391 ($30.38).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,932.56 ($37.26).

The stock has a market cap of £158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,518.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,518.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

