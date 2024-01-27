Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.36.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,879,000 after buying an additional 326,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

