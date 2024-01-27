Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.85-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.74.

NYSE SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.97 and a 200-day moving average of $273.36. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,879,000 after acquiring an additional 326,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

