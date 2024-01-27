Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $682,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $227.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.55. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total value of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total value of $870,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,822.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

