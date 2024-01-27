Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 63.5%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGF Management Stock Down 3.1 %

AGF Management stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

