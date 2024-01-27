Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Increases By 11,300.0%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agronomics Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Agronomics stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

