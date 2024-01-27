Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 375.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.