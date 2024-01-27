Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Increases By 178.4%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the December 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Featured Stories

