Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Rises By 509.7%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.