Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Rises By 509.7%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 509.7% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Alarum Technologies stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.
