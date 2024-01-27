Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Drops By 37.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AlloVir

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.