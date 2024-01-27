Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Drops By 59.2%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOW opened at $3.32 on Friday. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

