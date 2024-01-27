Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declines By 17.2%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

