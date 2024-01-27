Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Rises By 2,700.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCO opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCO Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

