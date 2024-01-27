Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Increases By 5,891.7%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 5,891.7% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 52.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMND opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $151.25.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearmind Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearmind Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearmind Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.