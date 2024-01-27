Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 1,700.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ebara Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Ebara has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

