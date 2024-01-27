Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Expands By 44.7%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GeneDx Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of WGS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. 188,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.36. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Analysts expect that GeneDx will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Chairman Jason Ryan purchased 56,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,062.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Jason Ryan purchased 56,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $72,062.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at $72,062.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,950 shares of company stock worth $36,759. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 133,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

