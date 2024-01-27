Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Expands By 130.3%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.34 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

