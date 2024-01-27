Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 1,672.0%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 1,672.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EDOC stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.