Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 47.9%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 634,244 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

