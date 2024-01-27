Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Expands By 1,000.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

