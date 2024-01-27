Short Interest in Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Grows By 225.0%

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOWI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Metro One Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metro One Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 6,791.14% and a negative return on equity of 348.73%.

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

