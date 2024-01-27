Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases By 1,550.0%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $7.65 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4643 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

