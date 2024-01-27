Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Decreases By 16.2%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTI. TheStreet downgraded Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sanara MedTech from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
SMTI stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.77.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
