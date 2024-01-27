Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Decreases By 16.2%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTI. TheStreet downgraded Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sanara MedTech from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanara MedTech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTI stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.