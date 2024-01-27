Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Drops By 17.7%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $309.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
