Short Interest in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Declines By 16.3%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TXO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TXO Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TXO Partners by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

