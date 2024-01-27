Short Interest in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Drops By 16.3%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXO stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.