Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Declines By 18.0%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 254,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,560. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

