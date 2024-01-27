Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Drops By 16.9%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:USCB opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.
