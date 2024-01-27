Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declines By 27.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTWV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. 35,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,514. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
