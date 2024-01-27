Short Interest in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Decreases By 16.6%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

VCTR opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

