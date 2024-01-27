Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Decreases By 81.0%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vitru Stock Up 0.1 %
VTRU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 8,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,141. The company has a market cap of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Vitru has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.99.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.99 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
