Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 51.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VivoPower International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VVPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Featured Stories

