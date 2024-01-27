Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 87.5%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.