Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Drops By 87.5%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.