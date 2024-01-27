Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declines By 67.6%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 411,673 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WBND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,523. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.