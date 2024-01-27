Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declines By 67.6%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 411,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,523. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.