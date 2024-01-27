Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Drops By 46.1%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WHLR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 208,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $662,473.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 319,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 319,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

