Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Decreases By 27.6%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WHF

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WHF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.82. 28,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,638. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.