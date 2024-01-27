Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 613.4%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 613.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Worldline Trading Down 6.1 %

Worldline stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Worldline has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

