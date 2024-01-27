Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Increases By 364.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xilio Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

