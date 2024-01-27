Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Increases By 364.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xilio Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.