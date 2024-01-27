Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Declines By 28.5%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 117,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of YS Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. YS Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.