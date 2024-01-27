Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 24.2%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
