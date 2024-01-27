Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 24.2%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.