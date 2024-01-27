Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Decreases By 30.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ZIONO opened at $27.28 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.