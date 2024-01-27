Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Decreases By 30.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZIONO opened at $27.28 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

