Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.82. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 9,324 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIEB

Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.