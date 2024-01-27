Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.82. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 9,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

