Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Silgan worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after buying an additional 975,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $43.80. 547,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

