SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$7.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$361,345.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$111,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,400 shares of company stock worth $2,029,471.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.