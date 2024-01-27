SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$7.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$361,345.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$111,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,400 shares of company stock worth $2,029,471.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.