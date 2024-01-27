SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 26.78%.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SILV opened at $5.62 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.